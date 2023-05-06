Recently, veteran actress Zeenat Aman met Uorfi Javed at fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s new store launch in Delhi. A video shared by DietSabya shows a conversation between the two and fans think the veteran actress isn’t pleased with Javed’s fashion choices.

Back in 2021,Zeenat Aman graced the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 on Sunday, 6 June as a special guest. The episode witnessed some remarkable performances from the contestants, while the veteran actress also performed on some of her songs. Few videos shared by Sony TV on Instagram captures the yesteryear actress performing with the singers on the stage.

She participated in the song ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’ from the 1979 film that also featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Post the show, Zeenat Aman spoke about her experience and how special the episode was. “It felt very good, coming on this stage. It was all very special for me,” she said in one of the videos.

Talking about her performance on the classic songs ‘Do Lafzo Ki Kahani’ and ‘Bhor Bhaye’, she shared that the little things done by the contestants were beautifully presented to her.

During her performance, she was seen sitting in a boat recreating the sequence from ‘Do Lafzo Ki Kahani’. “The boat was recreated, that entire scene. Danish (contestant Mohd Danish) gave me a flower. There were those little, little, lovely things. When a contestant performed the song from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (‘Bhor Bhaye’), I remembered the moment. It was presented so beautifully,” Aman added in the video.

Along with the contestants, Indian Idol judges, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya were also captured enjoying her performance on stage.

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat that released in 2019. She will be next seen in Kapil Kaustubh Sharma’s murder mystery titled Margaon: The Closed File. This upcoming film is a tribute to famous writer Agatha Christie’s work. Aman will be seen playing the role of an independent entrepreneur in the movie.

