Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh collaborates with Neha Kakkar on a bilingual track, Moscow Suka

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic scare that has brought everyone at a standstill, popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has released his new song, 'Moscow Suka' to keep his fans entertained.

After their last successful collaboration on 'Makhna,' Singh has yet again teamed up with singer Neha Kakkar for the latest project.

'Moscow Suka' is a bilingual peppy track with a blend of Punjabi and Russian languages. While Singh and Kakkar lend their voices to the Punjabi lyrics, Katrina Sizova has sung the Russian part of the song.

The video for the song is set across a montage of pictures from Singh's concerts. However, it is more of a lyrical presentation rather than an official music video. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has produced ‘Moscow Suka’, while it is written and composed by Singh.

Check out the song here

While talking about the bilingual track Singh shares, "I have wanted to do different things with my music in the last few years. Recently, my song Loca was launched online and it had a Spanish feel to it. Moscow Suka has a Russian vibe to it. As for Neha, it's always wonderful teaming up with her because our energies vibe really well.”

Singh hopes people will enjoy his new offering, as he says in a statement, "This was a song we had recorded much before the lockdown came into force, so we decided to put it out in the form of a lyrical presentation,” he says. “The nation is facing a difficult time and everyone is indoors and I thought of releasing this so that people can listen to this, have a bit of fun, and enjoy their homestays. I urge my fans to stay at home and help the authorities to fight this pandemic.”

(Also read on Firstpost - As Honey Singh releases his latest single 'Loca,' looking back at the 'desi kalakaar's 'Sunny Sunny' days)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 19:20:47 IST