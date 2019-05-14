Watch: X-Men Dark Phoenix new promo looks back at 20 years of iconic superhero franchise

20th Century Fox released new international 'legacy' teaser promo videos to celebrate X-Men Day on 13 May.

The two of the three videos released wraps about 20 years of history of the movie franchise, tracing the original movie in 2000 and fast forwarding to the upcoming final instalment X-Men: Dark Phoenix. In the two-decade long journey, the franchise has released about 11 movies in total, including the two Deadpool movies.

The videos posted by the studio just a month ahead of the Dark Phoenix summer release also show Jean Grey’s (Sophie Turner) evil transformation into X-Men's greatest foe of all time in the latest adaptation of the Marvel Comics titled The Dark Phoenix Saga.

The third video, however, is more for the comic book fans as the creators Chris Claremont and Louise Simonson, who wrote and edited the comic book version of The Dark Phoenix Saga, open up on the storyline. Claremont says, “We wanted (Jean) to be the heart and soul of the team.”

Here is what they had to say about Dark Phoenix

Marvel Icons Chris Claremont and Louise Simonson give us an inside perspective on #DarkPhoenix. Watch now! pic.twitter.com/01LB67Iyr6

— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) May 13, 2019

The movie will also feature James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain in key roles. Written and directed by Simon Kinberg, Dark Phoenix is slated to open in theatres on 7 June. Here is how X-Men Day was commemorated.

It's Dark Phoenix versus the X-Men in this brand new series of exclusive #XMenDay posters inspired by #DarkPhoenix. Grab your tickets now at https://t.co/aBbBjDoeYr. pic.twitter.com/ugkfccOrLM — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) May 13, 2019

It's Dark Phoenix versus the X-Men in this brand new series of exclusive #XMenDay posters inspired by #DarkPhoenix. Grab your tickets now at https://t.co/aBbBjDoeYr. pic.twitter.com/rCMjMsyWhW — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) May 13, 2019

It's Dark Phoenix versus the X-Men in this brand new series of exclusive #XMenDay posters inspired by #DarkPhoenix. Grab your tickets now at https://t.co/aBbBjDoeYr. pic.twitter.com/BWQrWt8HRP — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) May 13, 2019

Get your tickets now to see #DarkPhoenix in theaters on June 7! https://t.co/saPWPGWQUw pic.twitter.com/Dxfi7W7MFz — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) May 13, 2019

Watch the 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer: A Phoenix Will Rise here.

Watch the 'Dark Phoenix:' The X-Men Legacy here.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 11:01:56 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.