Watch: Wonder Woman 1984 trailer teases golden Eagle armour, introduces Kristen Wiig as Cheetah

The first trailer of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman was finally released on 8 December (Sunday). Gal Gadot reprises the titular role directed by Patty Jenkins. The trailer debuted at 2019 Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil.

The trailer opens to Diana sharing a drink with Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minverva, who eventually becomes Wonder Woman's archenemy Cheetah. Though here, Wiig's character seems meek and harmless as the two discuss whether they had ever been in love.

Here is Gadot unveiling the trailer in Brazil

The clip, set to New Order's 1983 song 'Blue Monday', introduces Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord as he talks in a television commercial. "Welcome to the future. Life is good, but it can be better. Why shouldn’t it be? All you need is to want it. Think about finally having everything you’ve always wanted," he can be heard saying.

Wonder Woman can be seen battling baddies with her golden lasso, swinging from one end of a shopping mall to another, easily crumbling guns with her bare hands. The trailer also shows her in an all golden Eagle armour, which seems to make her immune to almost any attack. Diana reunites with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), leaving audience to wonder how he is still alive. After all, he had sacrificed his life during World War I.

Here is the trailer

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

According to Variety, Jenkins explained her vision behind the upcoming superhero action film, which is set in the '80s. "Real wire-work, real locations, and now with modern technology, so what you see today is real people doing real stunts on those locations."

The first footage from the film was played for the audience at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. The scene featured Gadot save a young girl from some bad guys in their Miami Vice-finest in a very ’80s-looking mall. A teaser was released on 8 December prior to the trailer.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released on 5 June, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 10:46:44 IST