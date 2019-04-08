Watch: Will Smith dances with Ranveer Singh, visits Haridwar, grooves to SOTY's 'Radha' on Bucket list

Will Smith's introduction to the razzmatazz of Bollywood is as grand as the latest episode of his show, Bucket List. From shaking a leg with Ranveer Singh to visiting Haridwar, Will seems to have covered a generous ground in his exploration of the grandeur of Hindi film industry in Will Smith's Bucket List: Bollywood Dancing.

While shorter clips of Will grooving to 'Radha' in Student of the Year have gone viral, the 21-minute-long video shows Ranveer teaching Will how to recreate his hook step from Ram-Leela's smash hit number, 'Tattad Tattad'. Then, they go on to talk about actors almost being deified in India, with Will sharing an anecdote on how a post office was shut for an entire day so that people could go and pray for the well being of an ailing Amitabh Bachchan.

During his tour, he also visited Haridwar and took part in Ganga aarti. He visited Karan Johar as well on the sets of Student of the Year 2, where he matched steps with Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey to 'Radha Teri Chunri' for a special number. Smith also claimed that the dance steps in Bollywood are very different from hip-hop in the US — what he is quite used to.

Through his unique show Bucket List, Smith experiences adventures from around the world every week. So far, he has gone swimming with sharks, bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon, tried his hand at stand-up comedy and experienced Formula 1 racing with his son among other experiences.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 18:13:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.