Will Smith has finally grooved to the Bollywood tunes and how! Smith is all set to feature in Karan Johar’s upcoming project Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra.

Smith posted a video clip from his show Bucket List that shows him shaking a leg to the peppy track of 'Radha Teri Chunri' from the film. Although the news of his Bollywood debut is still kept under wraps, ahead of the SOTY 2 release, he has given the viewers an insight into his Bollywood moves with the small clip where he even admits to have elbowed someone while "trying to get the flute up."

Smith also claims that the dance steps in Bollywood are very different from the hip-hop from the US — what he is quite used to.

Through his unique show Bucket List, Smith experiences adventures from around the world every week. So far he has gone swimming with sharks, bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon, tried his hand at stand-up comedy and experienced formula racing with his son among other experiences. In the upcoming and the sixth episode of the series, the actor chose one of the biggest film industries of the world to showcase his experience.

Student of The Year 2 will feature Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Both actresses will be making their debut with the film, which is a sequel to Karan's 2012 film Student of the Year. The film is slated for a May release.

