Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a BTS video from the 3rd-day shoot of ‘The Kashmir Files and we can see the unleased dedication the team has put in for bringing out such an influential film.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a throwback video from the sets of the film The Kashmir Files late night on 28 March. The filmmaker can be seen giving an inspiring speech to his team in the clip.

Posting behind the scenes (BTS) video on his Twitter handle, Agnihotri revealed how the shooting of the film took place in extreme weather conditions in Kashmir. The freezing weather conditions during the shoot was taking a big toll on the team and their health, the filmmaker stated.

“On the 3rd day of the shoot of #TheKashmirFiles, the unit started collapsing because of the freezing cold," wrote Agnihotri in his tweet. He added that he spoke to the unit for two minutes about the purpose behind their movie "and the efficiency became 200% after that."

Watch Agnihotri's speech here:

https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1508483504190857217?s=20&t=XvJV3fFZccchgJ6QkX8x2g

In the 2.16 minute video, Agnihotri reminds his unit to think about the problems faced by the Kashmiri Pandit families who had to flee their homes in the 1990s. He states that remembering the conditions faced by those families makes him forget all of his problems.

Further in the video, Agnihotri says that he strongly believes that good films or movies are made with a good attitude. He also adds that he believes that the film belongs to everyone in the unit and their effort in making this movie is actually " an act of charity" or a "social service."

Since its release, The Kashmir Files has been winning hearts worldwide. Despite stiff competition at the box office from movies like RRR, the film has managed to collect over Rs 231 crore to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 till now.

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. The Kashmir Files features Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

