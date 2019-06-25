Watch: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez start shoot for Fast and the Furious 9, thank fans for supporting franchise

The ninth instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise has finally gone on floors. Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have taken to Twitter to announce the news. Diesel and Rodriquez reprise their roles as Dominic Torreto and Letty Ortiz respectively for the forthcoming movie.

Diesel has shared a video on Instagram, referring to Michelle as his onscreen wife Letty. Thanking their fans for "adopting the franchise," Diesel says that they have completed the first day of shooting.

Check out the video here

Jordana Brewster, who will also return as Mia Toretto for the ninth film, commented on the video with heart emojis.

According to Bloomberg report in May, Rodriguez confirmed to join the cast only after securing an agreement to have a female writer on board. As per IndieWire, she wrote in a 2017 Instagram that she will not come back to the franchise unless the producers showed "some love to the women of the franchise on the next one."

Apart from the returning cast, John Cena has also been roped in, but the details of his character have been kept under wraps.

With the screenplay written by Dan Casey from a story by Justin Lin, Fast and the Furious 9 is scheduled to hit the theatres on 22 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 11:06:18 IST