The day doesn’t seem to be close enough when India will get over the dream that it actually received its first Golden Globe award. Honestly, 11 January 2023 will go down in history, as the date when the country was not only put on the global pedestal of world cinema but a memorable day when a song that came out of nowhere, beat Hollywood stalwarts like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Indeed, 2023 has seen an astounding start for the Indian film industry, as RRR’s Naatu Naatu brought home the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which is a first for any Asian song. While wishes from all corners of the world have started to pour in, innumerable celebrities took to their social media to shower their love upon the RRR team. Now, Tiger Shroff on Thursday came up with a unique idea and wore his best dancing shoes to congratulate the team.

Considered one of the finest dancers in the Indian film industry, Tiger took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video of his “victory dance” after yesterday’s big win for RRR. Putting on his best dancing shoes, Tiger was seen dancing to the award-winning song Naatu Naatu. Copying the hook steps of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan from the track, Tiger sported a black vest on top matching cargo pants. He completed his dashing look by pairing it all with a matching hat, big sunglasses, and shoes. While sharing the video, Tiger wrote in the caption, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday’s huge win for Indian Cinema! Congratulations to the whole team of RRR,” and ended by tagging filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and M.M. Keeravani in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)



Tiger’s latest video has grabbed all the attention on the internet. While innumerable fans have flooded the comments section praising his skills, several celebrities and industry friends also took to the comments section to shower their love upon Tiger. India’s comedy king and actor Kapil Sharma took to the comments section and dropped a handful of clapping emoticons. Indian playback singer Mika Singh dropped a handful of high-five emoticons. Monica, O My Darling actor Sikandar Kher commented with a fire emoticon. Indian film producer and Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Wowwwwwzaaaaa!!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. The next actor will be seen in Baaghi 4, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath, Screw Dheela, and Mission Lion.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.