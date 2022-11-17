It won’t be wrong to say that heated arguments between Bollywood celebrities and paparazzi in tinsel town have become very common nowadays. Earlier, we witnessed Taapsee Pannu and veteran star Jaya Bachchan losing their calm at the shutterbugs. Now, it seems that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the new star, who has added her name to the list. This after, on Wednesday, the actress was out and about in Mumbai and lashed out at paparazzi for coming too close to her. In addition, after getting angry with the photographers, Shilpa slightly hit her head against the roof of her car. Now, a video of the entire incident is making rounds on the internet. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also took to his official Instagram account to drop a clip of the same.

The video opens by showing Shilpa exiting a building when she seemed surprised to witness the shutterbugs stationed outside the gate. The Baazigar actress was in a cheerful mood when she was urged by the photographers to pose. Being the sweetheart that she is, Shilpa flashed a big smile and stood in front of her car, and let the photographers click her. At that very moment, one of the photographers presumably came closer to the actress. Witnessing the same, Shilpa was quick to react and said, “Muh me ghus ke photo loge kya (Do you want to shove your camera into my mouth).” After slamming the photographer, Shilpa went inside her car and in a hurry accidentally banged her head slightly against the car roof. Despite the incident, Shilpa was a sport and waved at the photographers. It seems that the actress was running an errand, as she was sporting her off-duty look.

Donned in a super casual avatar, Shilpa opted for a black crop top atop silver joggers and white and yellow sneakers. Shilpa surely grabbed the attention of the users with her banter, as several fans took to the comments section of the post to point out her funny attitude. One user commented, “She’s so funny,” and ended with a laughing and red heart emoticon. Some even justified the actress’ statement, as another commented, “Try and understand.. People can be frustrated sometimes, aren’t we all frustrated sometimes.. even they are humans.. Kabhi to baksh do.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting her upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty’s directorial also features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar. The actress will also be seen in Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee.

