FP Trending November 01, 2022 16:41:37 IST

There is no doubt to it that Bollywood films and songs are not just popular in India but abroad as well as Indian actors have a long list of followers outside the country. With that said, a recently released Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film, Brahmastra has also created a similar kind of buzz among audiences across the globe. Apart from the film, the songs also went viral among fans. Not to forget the popular ‘Kesariya’ song which went viral on the internet immediately after it was released. Now, an interesting video concerning the same has popped up getting the attention of the people. The video is from the streets of London where a musician can be seen sitting on the road and singing the ‘Kesariya’ song for the people. The video has also caught the attention of industrialist and RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka who took to Twitter and shared the video on his handle. While lauding the efforts of the artist, he captioned the video with “Meanwhile on the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has!” Watch the video: Meanwhile in the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has! pic.twitter.com/0XOsic4TLu — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 30, 2022

As the video plays, the man can be seen sitting by the side of the road in London with a guitar in his hands. Soon, he starts singing the song prompting the people around him to join in. A huge crowd was also seen gathered around as they sang along the lines of the artist.

Some also took videos and pictures of the man and shared them widely online. People also took to Goenka’s comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, “Talented singer and precious lyrics too :)”, while another person commented, “Far better place to spend time than in pubs and bars. A healthy way to socialize & make friends.”

A third user commented, “Lovely song to make people dance on the street far away from Mumbai. Our songs have magic, one of the reasons why Bollywood is firmly entrenched all over the world.”

Notably, an Ayan Mukherji directorial, Brahmastra was released on 9 September 2022 and emerged as a hit. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna were seen in prominent roles.

