Apart from this gentleman, Coaster also came across a few kids wherein he asked the same question about dance. The blogger and the kids together performed the famous YMCA step test that is also being much loved by users on social media.

A blogger from the United States recently tried to nail the signature step of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and left people amazed. The blogger, who goes by the name Gabe Coaster on Instagram, is popular for taking random interviews of people on the streets.

This time too, while interviewing people, he came across a man who surprised him with his dancing skills. In the video, the US-based content creator asked a man of Indian heritage about his views on dancing. To which, the man replied, "Oh I love to dance. I’m (a) pretty good dancer. I don’t do it in public but I’m a good dancer."

Curious over the man’s confidence, Coaster requested him if he is willing to demonstrate his favourite dance move. Without much hesitation, the desi man walked a couple of steps forward and opened his arms wide to demonstrate Shah Rukh’s signature pose.

Sharing the clip on his personal handle, the blogger captioned it saying, “To all my Indian peeps, this one is for you.” In the background of the video, the title track from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho can be heard playing.

Check out the video here:

The 2003 superhit movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Since going viral, the video has collected more than 16,000 views so far. Social media users seem to have enjoyed the two trying to imitate Khan’s signature step. One SRK fan commented saying, "Definitely some Bollywood moves right there", while another wrote, “Nice move.”

