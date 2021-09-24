Watch: Two sisters perform mashup of Manake Mage Hithe and Rowdy Baby; video breaks the internet

In the clip, both the sisters are captured performing the harmonious mashup while playing the ukulele

As people across the world are enchanted by the melodious Sinhala song Manake Mage Hithe, several renditions of this track have also gone viral on social media. Among the many versions of this track, two sisters identified as Antara and Ankita Nandy, have posted a clip on their Facebook page with a mashup featuring the viral song.

The video was shared on Antara Nandy’s Facebook account in which the duo can be heard singing Manake Mage Hithe along with the popular Tamil song Rowdy Baby. In the clip, both the sisters are captured performing the harmonious mashup while playing the ukulele. In the fusion cover, the Nandy sisters effortlessly merge the two songs and present a beautiful amalgamation that has currently gone viral.

Throughout their performance, Antara and Ankita perfectly match the Sinhalese pronunciation and mix it to the cultural connect with Tamil Rowdy Baby which was from the movie Maari 2. The song has been sung by actor Dhanush and singer Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, whose stage name is Dhee.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, this video has over 750K views on Facebook and nearly 200K on Instagram. Social media users are loving the mashup and are showering appreciation in the comments section.

From the past few weeks, various regional language covers of the song have gone viral while Bollywood celebrities have shared videos of them shaking a leg to the peppy song too.

For the unversed, Manake Mage Hithe was initially composed by Satheeshan Rathnayaka in 2020 but went viral after Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva sang it in the month of May. This track has broken the internet and captured the hearts of Indians, including celebrities.