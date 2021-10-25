While Satyamev Jayate 2 will release in cinemas on 25 November, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release a week earlier on 19 November.

While theatres in Maharashtra opened last week on 22 October months after the second COVID-19 wave, November is when long-awaited Bollywood releases will finally start rolling out. After the Diwali release, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 and another cop drama, Satyamev Jayate 2, will hit the screens later in the month.

The trailers of both the films released on Monday, giving an early peek into the worlds of the two vastly different sequels to celebrated blockbusters.

Satyamev Jayate 2

After the massive success of the 2018 hit Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham and director Milap Milan Zaveri have reunited for its sequel. The makers, who have been creating a strong buzz around the film with different posters and teasers, have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited action-packed film, which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film promises to deliver high-octane action, drama, and mass dialoguebaazi. The trailer shows Abraham's character on a mission to fight against injustice, corruption, and misuse of power.

Talking about the project, he said, “I am very happy that cinemas have now reopened even in Maharashtra, and the audiences will be able to experience Satyameva Jayate 2 in theatres. A film like Satyameva Jayate 2 is meant for the big screen, and for the masses/people who have not been able to watch movies in theatres due to the pandemic. The response by all the exhibitors who saw the rushes has been encouraging. They are also looking forward to the film.”

Khosla Kumar added, “It’s been such a pleasure working with John and Milap. Satyameva Jayate is an iconic film, and I am positive that the second instalment will only be a feather to the cap of the film franchise. I hope the audience and my fans embrace me and my performance! The cinemas have now opened, and Satyameva Jayate 2 promises to pack a punch for all cinema goers!”

Zaveri shared, “I’m ecstatic by the amazing response to the trailer! It’s John’s first triple role and the masses, as well as the class audience, have loved him in it. Divya’s beauty and talent are being raved about. The dialogues have hit the bull's eye as has the action. I think audiences are charged up to see the masala entertainment the film has to offer”

Producer Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) added, “We are excited to share the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 with the audiences finally. The film is entertaining and massy, I hope it is showered with love, just like the first one, at the theatres.”

Producer Monisha Advani (Emmay Entertainment) signed off saying, “ It is very emotional for us to release this next instalment of the Satyameva Jayate series. Organically seeded from the love received by the first part, Milap, Divya, John, Nikkhil, Bhushan, and our entire teams have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ready this film for theatres. We are grateful for the patience afforded by our fans and audiences, and hope to exceed their expectations when we show in cinemas all over… this is masala entertainment at its best!”

Satyameva Jayate 2, produced by Bhushan, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), is slated to release ‪on 25 November.

Watch trailer here

Bunty Aur Babli 2

It is a battle royale in Bunty Aur Babli 2 as the OG con-couple Bunty-Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji respectively, battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, for supremacy.

The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

Khan explains, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises, and that's half the fun. Nowadays, we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast, and doing all that was a lot of fun."

Mukerji adds, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other, and it’s a battle to watch out for!”

Chaturvedi says, “I have played so many avatars in just one film! When you do a film like Bunty Aur Babli, you promise people that they will get to see the lead actors in disguises to pull off elaborate cons, and this film will over-deliver in this regard.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the follow-up to Shaad Ali's 2005 blockbuster heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli, starring Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. While Mukerji reprises her role in the sequel directed by Varun V Sharma, Khan has stepped into the shoes of Bachchan.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, is slated to hit cinemas on 19 November.

Watch the trailer here