The odds are in favor of every Hunger Games fan! Lionsgate has officially launched the highly anticipated trailer of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Releasing in theaters worldwide on 17 November 2023, the prequel starring Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Rachel Zelger, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Josh Andrés Rivera and Jason Schwartzman brings fans a brand new cast, one that definitely rivals the original. The film will follow 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow during the tenth annual Hunger Games as he reluctantly mentors Lucy, a tribute from District 12. When an unlikely factor turns the tide in their favor, will Snow sing the sweet song of hope or slither into darkness with no chance at redemption?

Headlined by Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage and Academy Award winner Viola Davis, the film will continue to raise the bar of the franchise with the exceptional acting prowess of the star-studded cast, large-scale production and grandiose performances. The lead, Tom Blyth is not only a treat for the eyes but also has worked on multiple mega projects in the past and is set to take over the mantle from Donald Sutherland, to embody a younger Coriolanus Snow. Known for her stellar performances, Rachel Zegler too, brings added charisma to the role of the fearless Lucy Gray Baird. One can simply not ignore her soulful singing voice.

In conversation with the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ Podcast, Rachel Zegler opened up about how she initially turned down the role of Lucy, ”Let me tell you because it’s such an embarrassing story for me. I was offered the role in January of last year after wanting it so badly. I didn’t audition, it was just, I got a call from my agent that was like ‘Francis Lawrence [The Hunger Games franchise director] wants you to do this.’ And I met with him for like three hours at the Soho Hotel in London. And then he told me that they were filming in Germany and in Poland and I had just gotten to London and I wanted to disappear because I was so far away from home for the first time ever. And I was away from everybody that I knew and loved, and I said ‘no’.”

Talking about the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer, Gayathiri Guliani, VP, Lionsgate said, “Fans worldwide have been waiting with bated breaths for the new installment of The Hunger Games to hit the big screens, and we are thrilled to announce that the trailer of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is finally here! The date announcement alone created a ripple of excitement across viewers and fans can be rest assured that the trailer is going to give them everything they’ve been waiting for.”

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures 2023 will release The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in theaters in India on November 17th, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.