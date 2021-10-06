Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's Hum Do Hamare Do to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex; see teaser
Directed by Abhishek Jain and backed by Maddock Films, Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's latest film Hum Do Hamare Do is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Wednesday.
Hum Do Hamare Do, billed as a story centred around a couple who ''adopt'' their parents, is directed by Abhishek Jain.
Yeh Diwali... Family Wali!
Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo
Streaming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/O1Pcxcpf5c
Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the comedy feature also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana.
Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya also round out the cast of the film.
