Watch: Title track of Salman Khan’s new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released
The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid.
After 'Seeti Maar' and 'Dil De Diya', the makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released the much-awaited title track of the film today (5 May). The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and is sung by Sajid himself.
The title track is catchy and upbeat with both the stars looking stylish. While Disha has added the much-needed glamour quotient, while Khan, as usual, steals the show with his swag.
Here is the song
This too shall pass and god willing with all human support. Eradicate hatred. Radhe Radhe Radhe #RadheTitleTrack … #StaySafehttps://t.co/bACciPju2G@bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 @mudassarkhan1
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 5, 2021
Radheis directed by Prabhudeva, while the production has been done by Salman along with brother Sohail Khan, and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. It marks Salman’s third collaboration with Prabhudeva after Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). The film also features actors like Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles.
It was originally scheduled to release during Eid 202, however, got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Radhe is set to release next week on 13 May during Eid. Along with a theatrical release, it will also release on ZEEPlex (pay per view).
After Radhe, Salman will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth along with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also has films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the third film in the Tiger series, and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan (cameo appearance) in his kitty.
