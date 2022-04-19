The biggest moment of the teaser comes in the final seconds, when Natalia Portman’s Jane Foster is revealed as the new Mighty Thor

Marvel has released the teaser of Taika Waititi's directorial Thor: Love and Thunder.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the teaser sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) trying to regroup with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt. The trailer doesn't give away too many details about what's to happen next. But it gives a glimpse into what the Son of Odin has been doing after saving the universe from Thanos.

The trailer ends with a look at Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. She is dressed in armour and seen holding the hammer Mjolnir, a highly revered weapon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is known for its association with Thor. Jane Foster was portrayed as Thor's love interest in the first two Thor films. The character was noticeably absent in the third film. The fourth film seems to add more power to that character.

Watch the trailer here

The two-minute trailer is set to music with Guns N’ Roses’ classic, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, playing as the background score. At one point, Thor says, "These hands were once used for battle. Now they are but humble tools for peace." For the most part of the trailer, we feel the expected comic tension between the Star-Lord and Thor.

The film features Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jeff Goldblum and Sean Gunn in main roles. Thor: Love and Thunder is a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017).