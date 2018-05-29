Watch: This is Wakanda — A hilarious Black Panther parody of Childish Gambino's powerful music video

T'Challa channels his inner Childish Gambino in a humorous new parody of the rapper's graphic music video, 'This is America.'

Titled 'This is Wakanda,' the parody comes from famed YouTube personality Azerrz, who is well-known for his voice interpretations of characters such as Ted, Cleveland Brown, and Barack Obama. The video has already earned more than 1.4 million views since it was dropped three days ago.

The parody music video retells the events of Black Panther, the 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Chadwick Boseman as the superhero king of an idyllic if fictional African country, in a more comical manner.

"My name is T'Challa/ Yes, I am de man/ Take after my father T'Chaka/ I protect the land/ I sip the purple juice/ Now I am de Pantha/ Nakia got me dancin'/ She's the better dancer," Azerzz sings.

A heavier, more foreboding beat drops, and he raps, "This is Wakanda/ We got Vibranium, Mine on the daily, yah?"

Childish Gambino's 'This is America' has racked up more than 205 million views since its release earlier this month on YouTube with its powerful takes on gun violence and racism. The video — by actor and recording artist Donald Glover's edgy alter ego — is a raw take on racism, gun violence and consumer society.

The four-minute video begins with a shirtless Glover dancing to soothing rhythms in an empty warehouse and singing "We just wanna party" and "We just want the money." Glover suddenly pulls out a handgun from the back of his pants and executes a hooded man sitting in a chair.

Glover raps "This is America — don't catch you slipping up." "Yeah, this is America," he says. "Guns in my area."

Black Panther grossed over $1.345 billion to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2018 and the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time.

The Ryan Coogler film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya and Martin Freeman.

