Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in cinemas 9th June, 2023.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Present

In Association with Hasbro and New Republic Pictures

A Don Murphy/Tom DeSanto Production

A di Bonaventura Pictures Production

A Bay Films Production

DIRECTED BY

Steven Caple Jr.

SCREENPLAY BY

Joby Harold and Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber

STORY BY

Joby Harold

BASED ON

Hasbro’s Transformers™️ Action Figures

PRODUCED BY

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay,

Mark Vahradian, Duncan Henderson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg,

Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An

CAST

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman

Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov,

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández

