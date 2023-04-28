Watch: The trailer of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts packs a solid punch
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in cinemas 9th June, 2023.
Paramount Pictures and Skydance Present
In Association with Hasbro and New Republic Pictures
A Don Murphy/Tom DeSanto Production
A di Bonaventura Pictures Production
A Bay Films Production
DIRECTED BY
Steven Caple Jr.
SCREENPLAY BY
Joby Harold and Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber
STORY BY
Joby Harold
BASED ON
Hasbro’s Transformers™️ Action Figures
PRODUCED BY
Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay,
Mark Vahradian, Duncan Henderson
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS
Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg,
Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An
CAST
Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman
Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov,
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández
