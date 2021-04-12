Watch: Teaser of Ramesh Varma's Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja, released
Khiladi also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles.
The teaser of Ravi Teja’s much-anticipated film Khiladi is out. It was released by the actor on social media a day before the auspicious occasion of Ugadi which marks the start of New Year.
Helmed by director Ramesh Varma, Teja is playing dual roles in the upcoming action entertainer.
Sharing it with fans, Teja wrote on Twitter, “Here it is... Hope you like it!!”
The teaser showcases a port area in the beginning, followed by Teja’s entry in jail. After that, both the lead actresses, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are introduced. With a catchy background score, the teaser reveals glimpses of other pivotal characters played by Arjun, Thakoor Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. This teaser gives a glimpse into his ruthless character.
Not much has been revealed about the plot in the teaser which ends on a cliffhanger.
The lead cinematographers are Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu while the background score is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Khiladi has been produced by Satyanarayana Koneru.
