First glimpse of Ravi Teja's action film Khiladi released on actor's 53rd birthday

The first glimpse of the upcoming film Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja was released on the occasion of actor's 53rd birthday. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the action-entertainer will be Teja in dual roles.

Check out the first look here

Teja also shared a poster of the film

Khiladi, also starring Dimple Hayathi and Keshav Deepak, went on floors a few weeks ago in Hyderabad. Bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru of Abhishek Studios LLP and Pen India Limited, the film's music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is expected to be ready for summer this year. While the cinematography will be handled by Sujith Vasudev, Amar Reddy Kudumula is in charge of editing, reports Times of India.

Meanwhile, Teja was last seen in Krack. The cop drama that released during Sankranti holiday was a blockbuster success with positive reviews on the critical front.