First glimpse of Ravi Teja's action film Khiladi released on actor's 53rd birthday
Directed by Ramesh Varma, Khiladi will see Ravi Teja in dual roles.
The first glimpse of the upcoming film Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja was released on the occasion of actor's 53rd birthday. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the action-entertainer will be Teja in dual roles.
Check out the first look here
RAVI TEJA: #KHILADI FIRST GLIMPSE... On #RaviTeja's birthday today, Team #Khiladi shares the first glimpse... #RaviTeja enacts dual roles in the #Telugu film... Directed by Ramesh Varma... Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and #PEN Studios. #KhiladiFirstGlimpse pic.twitter.com/ZNgPbPXGcd
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2021
Teja also shared a poster of the film
In response to all the love... Here's a little something for you all #Khiladi #KhiladiFirstGlimpse https://t.co/xqoMzYSNqt@DimpleHayathi @Meenachau6 @DirRameshVarma @ThisIsDSP @idhavish@srinu10477 #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies @RamPedditi pic.twitter.com/dfZsz9GlGU — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 26, 2021
Khiladi, also starring Dimple Hayathi and Keshav Deepak, went on floors a few weeks ago in Hyderabad. Bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru of Abhishek Studios LLP and Pen India Limited, the film's music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is expected to be ready for summer this year. While the cinematography will be handled by Sujith Vasudev, Amar Reddy Kudumula is in charge of editing, reports Times of India.
Meanwhile, Teja was last seen in Krack. The cop drama that released during Sankranti holiday was a blockbuster success with positive reviews on the critical front.
