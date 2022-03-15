Runway 34 releases in theatres on 29 April

The teaser for the film Runway 34 is out today, 15 March. The thrilling drama, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, will hit theatres on 29 April. Runway 34 has been directed and produced by Devgn as well.

The trailer of the film will release on 21 March.

The teaser of the high-octane thriller drama sees Devgn and Singh in the role of pilots. The promo begins with the two flying a commercial aircraft amidst a thunderstorm. As their flight is mid-air, Singh and Devgn hear a slew of announcements declaring that due to severely adverse weather events, it is not possible for any flight to land. Devgn then asserts that he has received no such information. The promo then cuts to a meeting between Bachchan and him. The voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan in the background talks about the law of gravity and states anything that rises fast is bound to fall down at the same speed.

Watch the teaser here

According to information released by the makers, Runway 34 is inspired by true events. The plot follows “Captain Vikrant Singh played by Ajay Devgn and the fateful incident that changed it all.” The film will also focus on Amitabh Bachchan’s character Narayan Vedant, as he delves into the bottom of the mystery surrounding the events.

Runway 34 also stars Boman Irani, Akansha Singh and Angira Dhar. The film has been co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sandeep Harish Kewlanii, Jay Kanojia, Vikrant Surinder Sharma, Tarlok Singh Jethi and Hasnain Husaini. The film was initially titled Mayday, according to reports.

This marks the third film that will be directed by Devgn, after U, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. The Singham actor was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi as well as the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, an adaptation of the hit British drama Luther. He is next set to appear in the period drama RRR as well the sports film Maidaan.