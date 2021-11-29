Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay renamed Runway 34
In the film, Devgn will appear as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot, the makers have kept the details of Bachchan's character under wraps. It also stars Angira Dhar.
Ajay Devgn directorial MayDay is now titled Runway 34. On Monday, the actor shared first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and himself on his social media platforms. “MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one,” he wrote, announcing that the film will be releasing on April 29, 2022.
Ajay also shared that the film is “inspired by true events.” In a short note, Ajay also revealed what “drew me to this movie like a magnet.”
MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised 🙏@SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @bomanirani @CarryMinati @aakanksha_s30 @angira_dhar @ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/X0DNuQNewx
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 29, 2021
Runway 34 marks Devgn's third directorial, after “U Me Aur Hum” in 2008 and “Shivaay” in 2016.
The team commenced shooting last year in December.
Runway 34 will be released on April 29, 2022 under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.
