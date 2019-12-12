Watch: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior song Maay Bhavani sees Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate Holi with pomp and gaiety

A new song 'Maay Bhavani' from the upcoming historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released on Thursday. Picturised on Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and their characters' community members, the track chronicles their celebration of Holi.

The video opens with Kajol praying and offering flowers to an idol. Then arrives Devgn disguised as an old man, and sets a bonfire ablaze.

Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their vocals to the upbeat and joyous folk number, composed by Ajay-Atul.

According to Times of India, the song showcases the celebration of Shimga, where people carry idols of deities to their homes in palanquins. Director Om Raut explains the significance of the song in the film, "Marathas are known for their rich culture. 'Maay Bhavani' is a special song where you will see Tanaji celebrating Shimga, which also marks an important moment in his life."

The makers had previously shared 'Shankara Re Shankara', which brought Devgn's Tanaji Malusare and Saif Ali Khan's Uday Bhan face-to-face. It featured Devgn's character prepare for war as he chants an ode for Lord Shiva in his war camp.

Watch 'Maay Bhavani' below

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will see Kajol reunite with Devgn onscreen after over a decade. She will be seen as the Maratha warrior's wife Savitribai. The last time the couple was seen together onscreen was in 2008 for Ajay's home production, U Me Aur Hum.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 12:59:58 IST