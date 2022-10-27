It seems that nowadays, celebrities’ interactions with the paparazzi will remain the talk of the town. Recently, we witnessed Jaya Bachchan chasing away the paps stationed at the gate of her residence and calling them intruders. Earlier, actress Taapsee Pannu had run-ins with the shutterbugs on numerous occasions wherein she was caught losing her cool. However, once again the actress made it to the headlines for her interaction with the paps. This time, Taapsee got irritated after a photographer blocked the door of her car to take her pictures. Aggravated after witnessing the same, Taapsee sternly asked the photographer to not block the door. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as such interaction between the pap and Taapsee has already been brought forth by the internet. Now, several videos of the latest incident are making rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video shows that Taapsee exited a building, wherein paparazzi surrounded her for the pictures. In the video, the actress can be seen going her way, when a photographer told her that her car was on the other side. While walking towards her car, Taapsee can be heard saying, “Oh my God. Oh my God. Attack mat karo mere pe (Don’t attack me). Phir bolte ho ‘chillate hai’ (Then you will say ‘she screams’).” While walking towards her car, Taapsee in response to the photographers, wished them “Happy Diwali.” And while wishing them she can be seen getting inside her car. As she got inside her and tried to shut the door behind her, one photographer blocked it in a bid to click her pictures. Witnessing the same, Taapsee repeatedly told him, while nodding her head in stern no, “Aesa mat karo, aesa mat karo (Don’t do like this).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)



This wasn’t the first time Taapsee got annoyed with the paps. Last month, Taapsee lost her cool after she was surrounded by dozens of photographers asking her to speak about the sudden demise of the late comedian Raju Srivastava. In several videos that went viral, Taapsee was heard saying, “Kya bolun (What should I say)?” Then she gestured for people to move aside and clear her path and said, “Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aise mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don’t do like this, move a little bit, step back).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s sci-fi thriller film Dobaara. Next, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.