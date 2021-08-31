Annabelle Sethupathi is set to release on Disney+Hotstar Multiplex on 17 September

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer multi-lingual fantasy-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September.

Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks the first collaboration between Sethupathi and the Thappad star. The film features Sethupathi, 43, as a 'romantic king' while Pannu will be seen in a dual role as a Queen and modern-day burglar.

The trailer of the film was shared by the lead actors on their respective social media handles.

Kelambidichuppaa kelambidichu! Peyellaam koottamaa kelambidichu. Enge? Inga! #AnnabelleSethupathi streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 on @DisneyPlusHS #AnnabelleSethupathiTrailer https://t.co/aK0u33jfQs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2021

Sundarrajan said Annabelle Sethupathi is a “special story” headlined by a “supremely talented cast” of Pannu and the Master star. “These actors brought in their brilliant craft and lifted the interesting material on the page. This isn’t just a fantasy-comedy, Annabelle Sethupathi is rich and promises a ride of emotions—laughter, tears, emotion, drama, thrill, fear and love—which makes it the biggest family entertainer and I am thrilled that more people will be able to enjoy Annabelle Sethupathi in the comfort of their homes as it makes its grand premiere on Disney+ Hotstar,” the director said in a statement.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram of Passion Studios, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Sundaram said the team is confident that Annabelle Sethupathi will be the “biggest family entertainer.” “On the behalf of Passion Studios, I thank Disney+ Hotstar for showing interest and believing in this film,” the statement read.

Annabelle Sethupathi also features Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan and Devadarshini among others.

Check out a few reactions to the trailer

Woahhhh … can’t wait to watch it 👻 Wishing another blockbuster ❤️❤️ https://t.co/8KHILuGIjE — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) August 30, 2021

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)