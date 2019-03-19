Watch: Street Dancer co-stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi dance-off to Satyameva Jayate's 'Dilbar'

Ahead of the release of their film, Street Dancer, actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are already making headlines for their dance performances. The duo is currently in London along with the whole team to shoot for the third installment of the popular ABCD series.

In a recent viral video, Nora and Varun are seen grooving to the tunes of her song 'Dilbar' from John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate. The video begins with Nora performing belly dance to the rhythm and is soon joined by Varun as the two compete in a dance-off.

Earlier this year, Varun also shared a video from the sets of Street Dancer, where the actors can be seen twerking to the tunes of the song, 'Bom Diggy'.

Directed by Remo D'souza, Street Dancer is touted to be India's biggest dance film and will release on 8 November. According to reports, Varun is essaying the role of a Punjabi dancer and Shraddha Kapoor will play a character from Pakistan. Street Dancer also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 13:26:36 IST