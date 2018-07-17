Watch: Stranger Things teases opening of new mall, introduces Maya Hawke in season three first look

The first teaser of Netflix's Stranger Things is out and like previous seasons of the show, it is steeped in '80s nostalgia.

The teaser, which was released by the official Stranger Things social media handle, takes you on a tour of the newly built Starcourt Mall in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. The town, which is described as "a growing patriotic community and a shiny example of the American dream", is shown taking "another step into the future" with the Starcourt Mall. There are visuals of families, friends and teenagers having a gala time at the mall. Even clothing brands and shops are mentioned, like The Gap, Waldenbooks and Sam Goody.

Next, we are introduced to the mall's food court which features "America's favorite way to cool down", Scoops Ahoy ice-cream shop. It is here where we see a familiar face, Steve Harrington, standing behind the cash register alongside the brand new character Robin. The teaser reads 'coming next summer' which indicates that Stranger Things season three might be premiering in summer 2019. Previous seasons premiered in July 2016 and October 2017.

Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

Robin is being portrayed by Maya Hawke (Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter), and her character has been described as an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life and gets more than what she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.

Earlier, Netflix teased the third season of Stranger Things in a Twitter post, and wrote, "back at it, nerds". Apart from Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are also series regulars in season three of Stranger Things. Priah Ferguson, the actor who plays Lucas' younger sister Erica Sinclair, is expected to have a major role in the upcoming season.

