Netflix confirms start of Stranger Things season three with a teaser video: 'Back at it, nerds'

Fans of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things have been waiting eagerly for its return. After the hugely successful first two seasons, which turned the show's main cast into global superstars, Netflix has finally given us a first glimpse at the inner workings of the third season of Stranger Things.

In a Twitter post, Netflix wrote, "back at it, nerds" with a tease video of the third season of Stranger Things. The video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times on Twitter.

This marks the beginning of Netflix's Stranger Things hype-campaign. The black and white video is heavy on Stranger Things' signature synth-infused music and shows us names of the actors listed on placards. We see the names of newcomers like Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, and Jake Busey.

The caption of the video posted is a dialogue from the season two of Stranger Things. It was uttered by Priah Ferguson, the actor who plays Lucas' younger sister Erica Sinclair. Her character was extremely loved for all the sass and the anti-nerd attitude she displayed.

It was earlier reported that Priah Ferguson's role will be expanded and she'll be made part of the main cast. Her appearance at the end of the video could hint to the fact that we'll see Lucas' sister in a larger role in the third season of Stranger Things.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 12:21 PM