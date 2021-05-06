The Stranger Things 4 teaser also features David Harbour and Matthew Modine.

The makers of Netflix's popular supernatural series Stranger Things released the first teaser of its upcoming season last year in February revealing the return of Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

Now, after more than an year, a new teaser of Stranger Things 4 has been finally unveiled on Thursday, 6 May. Overall, the clip doesn’t reveal much but hints that Stranger Things 4 will focus more on Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) origin story.

The video begins with children playing games wearing medical gowns in a lab. The camera then focuses on a man who walks into the lab and says, “Good morning, children”. “Good morning, Papa,” the children reply. He then asks, “how are you today,” and the kids say, “good, Papa”. He continues, "I have something very special planned for you" and asks "Eleven, are you listening?” who then opens her eyes.

Well, yes, you guessed it right, he is Dr Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) and the teaser appears to be set in the lab where he used to perform experiments on various kids, including Eleven, in the previous seasons. However, his face is never shown in the video.

Here is the teaser

The makers have not yet announced the release date of the upcoming season.

Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and became one of the most successful shows on Netflix. The third season streamed in 2019 and became the most-watched installment of the sci-fi series to date. It was viewed by 64 million viewers in the first four weeks of its release.