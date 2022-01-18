Shireen Mirza, who went to acting school along with Vicky Kaushal has shared a throwback video on social media which has now gone viral . Check video here:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle. While interacting with her fans, one ardent follower requested her to share an image or video with National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal as they both have been to acting school together.

Without wasting much time, Mirza took her fans down memory lane with an epic throwback video with the Uri actor. She shared a video of their skit on Instagram stories and captioned it saying, “Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we used to be kids).” She also added laughing emojis to her post.

In another slide of her stories, Mirza apologised to Kaushal for posting the video. She shared an emoji with folded hands for posting the clip.

Watch the video here:



Reacting to the same, the Raazi actor reposted it and said ‘Good old acting school days (2009)’ and added a few laughing emojis too.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal started his Bollywood career as an assistant director to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Sunju actor worked with the renowned filmmaker in Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012). During the same time, Kaushal made his debut in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana with a small role.

After a long wait, Vicky Kaushal got his first break as a lead actor in Masaan that released in 2015. From then onwards, it was no turning back for him. The actor was last seen in Sardar Udham that released in 2021. It also opened to stellar reviews and Vicky’s acting was much appreciated across the country.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his upcoming project alongside actor Sara Ali Khan in Indore. Reports suggest that he has been offered a role in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Meanwhile, Shireen Mirza became a popular face for her role Simran ‘Simmi’ in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.