Watch: Shilpa Rao sings her song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023
The people in the audience couldn't help but croon to the infectious number when the singer sang the chartbuster song at the event.
Shilpa Rao sang her song ‘Besharam Rang‘ from ‘Pathaan‘ at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, and the people in the audience couldn’t help but croon to the infectious number. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Rao, who has playbacked the song for the gorgeous Deepika Padukone, says the song is addictive because of how Deepika is looking in it!
Shilpa, who has sung many blockbuster hits for Deepika like Subhanallah and Khuda Jaane says, ”Deepika is a whole vibe in Besharam Rang and the track is addictive because of her! I have many sung many songs for Deepika but some have been of romance, some have been of falling in love, some have been of finding your true self, but this one is very different. This one is where she is confident in her own skin, she’s like taking on the world as brilliant as she is and she (her character in the film) is in fact embracing her good and the flaws that she has!”
The talented singer adds, “Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin, no matter where we come from. We need to embrace our goodness with the flaws and really celebrate ourselves and that is what I love about Besharam Rang and really hope the audiences love it. Have a blast listening to it guys.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Fan lands at Rihanna's house to ask for her hand in marriage, arrested for trespassing
A report by TMZ says the man travelled from South Carolina to Rihanna's Los Angeles home where she was with her baby boy when the incident occurred.
From Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan to the Oscar-nominated All That Breathes, here's what to see on OTT this week
From Pathaan to All That Breathes, a number of films and web shows have been released this week that you can binge-watch this weekend.
Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain unimpressed with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; calls it 'nothing more than a video game'
His IG story went viral right after that and was shared widely on Instagram and Twitter. A Twitter page by the name of Pakistani Cinema also reposted his story and wrote, "Yasir Hussain clearly isn't impressed by Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan."