Shilpa Rao sang her song ‘Besharam Rang‘ from ‘Pathaan‘ at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, and the people in the audience couldn’t help but croon to the infectious number. Have a look:

Rao, who has playbacked the song for the gorgeous Deepika Padukone, says the song is addictive because of how Deepika is looking in it!

Shilpa, who has sung many blockbuster hits for Deepika like Subhanallah and Khuda Jaane says, ”Deepika is a whole vibe in Besharam Rang and the track is addictive because of her! I have many sung many songs for Deepika but some have been of romance, some have been of falling in love, some have been of finding your true self, but this one is very different. This one is where she is confident in her own skin, she’s like taking on the world as brilliant as she is and she (her character in the film) is in fact embracing her good and the flaws that she has!”

The talented singer adds, “Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin, no matter where we come from. We need to embrace our goodness with the flaws and really celebrate ourselves and that is what I love about Besharam Rang and really hope the audiences love it. Have a blast listening to it guys.”

