Watch: Shah Rukh Khan sings about surviving lockdown in 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' for I For India virtual concert

FP Staff

May 04, 2020 09:46:05 IST

The I For India concert, on Sunday, witnessed Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene among others don their singing hats for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontline workers working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Shah Rukh closed the concert with a song composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Saini.

Titled 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega', the song is about the perils of being locked up inside homes and the hope that sooner or later the world will be coronavirus free.

"Everybody who knows me knows that I cannot sing to save my life. So thank you for taking a chance on me, everybody. But that's what life is about, it's about good chances, hope, kindness and compassion in whatever ways we can," Shah Rukh said.

Shah Rukh sings about binge-watching shows, dreaming about watching cricket match at a crowded stadium, and random thoughts that keep him up till 3 AM. His son, AbRam, also made an appearance in the song and the duo put up some adorable dance moves together.

Towards the end, when the Fan actor said he can go for "one more", AbRam said, "Papa, it's enough."

The concert, live-streamed by Facebook, began with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar briefing about the purpose of the concert and informing the viewers that the money raised through the event will go to Give India's COVID-19 Response Fund.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 09:46:05 IST

tags: AbRam Khan , badshah , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus in india , Coronavirus outbreak , COVID-19 , Farhan Akhtar , I for India , Sab Sahi Ho Jayega , Shah Rukh Khan

