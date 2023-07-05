Watch: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after reports of getting injured while shooting in US
A day after reportedly getting injured, SRK was seen returning back to India and was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday
A day after reports of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan getting injured on the sets of his upcoming film Jawan came up, the superstar was seen returning back to India. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. It was on Tuesday when several media reports claimed that the actor suffered an injury in his nose after he met with an unfortunate accident while shooting for his film in Los Angeles. He was reportedly rushed to a hospital and was given immediate medical attention. However, no official confirmation was given by the actor or his team.
While the news indeed left his fans in a state of tension, the latest video of his arrival at the Mumbai airport comes as a sign of relief. The video going viral on social media shows the actor coming out of the airport, looking handsome as always. However, a minor band-aid was reportedly visible on his nose in the videos.
Dressed in a pair of baggy pants and a blue sweatshirt, SRK completed his look with a black cap and sunglasses as he headed towards his car. Several fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.
Reacting to the video shared by a paparazzi handle, fans expressed their concern and showered love for him.
On the other hand, the actor’s wife, Gauri Khan, and his younger son Abram Khan were also seen coming out of the airport.
SRK accident in the US
As per media reports, Shah Rukh Khan who was finishing the US leg of his shooting for Atlee’s upcoming film Jawan met with an accident on the sets and suffered an injury on his nose.
The unfortunate incident prompted the production team to give an immediate response and he was swiftly taken to the hospital, where he reportedly underwent a minor surgery.
It is believed that the actor has returned to India and is presently recovering following the successful operation.
On the work front
SRK who made his return to the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan earlier this year, is gearing up for a few more releases in the upcoming months. While he will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 in the pipeline.
