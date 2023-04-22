Shah Rukh Khan just greeted fans from his balcony on the occasion of Eid, and created hysteria. The video has already gone viral on social media. The actor makes it a point to greet fans outside his residence every year on the festival.

Eid may have become synonymous with Salman Khan at the box-office, but SRK did have a huge blockbuster on the same festive season in 2013 with Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express.

Khan, who has been basking in success of Pathaan, thanked everyone for showering love on his recently-released film. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood superstar said that the film’s success is ‘strictly personal’. “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL,” he said. SRK further wrote that entertaining people could be their business but if they do not take it personally, it will not be a success.

“Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love and all who worked on the film and proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind,” Khan tweeted.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer seemed to have broken all box office records and minted more than Rs 500 crore in India. Breaking the record of Baahubali 2, Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. According to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has earned Rs 536.77 crore in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action thriller, Jawan which is set to hit theatres on 2 June. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki in the pipeline where he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is expected to release in December this year.

