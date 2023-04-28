The third and final instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can’t keep calm as early reactions of the film, call it the most emotional and exciting movie of the franchise marking it the end journey of the band of misfits together.

And guess what, we have a hidden fan in actress Sara Ali Khan. Our Miss’Fit’ Sara Ali Khan takes on the Marvel fan challenge and has passed the test with flying colors.

The knock-knock queen has beaten the Marvel fanatic Ashish Chanchlani at the best guess game in the history of Marvel in India!

Watch this video to see this exciting showdown!

A James Gunn directorial, The Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3 has got the nation waiting with batting eyes. To add to the excitement, Indian audiences can book their tickets from today as advance booking of the film has opened across the country.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and written the screenplay.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

