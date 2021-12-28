The clip of Salman Khan and Genelia D’Souza having a gala time on the dance floor has gone viral, garnering over 3.6 million views to date. Twinning in maroon t-shirts and jeans, the duo’s infectious energy and cool steps have won lots of hearts online.

Actor Genelia D'Souza wished Salman Khan on his 56th birthday, 27 December, by sharing a clip that featured the duo dancing their hearts out. The short video, which has gone viral on social media, sees Khan and D’Souza shaking a leg to Kenny Loggin’s Footloose.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor captioned the post “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love, and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai."

Watch the clip here:

The clip of Salman Khan and Genelia D’Souza having a gala time on the dance floor has gone viral, garnering over 3.6 million views to date. Twinning in maroon t-shirts and jeans, the duo’s infectious energy and cool steps have won lots of hearts online.

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on his Panvel farmhouse on Monday with close family and friends. The celebrations came in two days after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse.

According to reports, the 56-year-old actor was bitten late Saturday night. Khan was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and discharged six hours later. According to the actor, he was bitten thrice by the snake as he was taking it outside his farmhouse.

The Radhe actor later interacted with the paparazzi on his special day, where he said that he was feeling fine since he was discharged from the hospital.

Salman Khan also revealed his New Year’s plans to the media, adding that he would be spending time with his family since all of them were at the farmhouse.

The Bollywood superstar had last starred Antim: The Final Truth, with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. He currently has Tiger 3 in the pipeline and has also announced the sequel to his 2105 hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Khan was recently seen in Saudi Arabia for the Da-Bangg Reloaded concert in Riyadh. The concert also included Sunil Grover, Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, and singer Kamaal Khan.