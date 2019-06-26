You are here:

Watch: Salman Khan, father Salim sing classic Mohammed Rafi song, Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki

FP Staff

Jun 26, 2019 10:57:23 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared a video of him and father Salim Khan singing a Mohammad Rafi song — sending his fans into an expected frenzy. The video features Salman dressed in a black shirt twinning with his father who sings the legendary singer's' Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki' from the 1949 film, Dulari. While Salim sang the soulful classic with passion, Salman was seen humming and joining in between. The actor called his father “The Sultan, Tiger and  Bharat" in the caption that accompanied the video.

The video became an instant social media hit and has garnered over 8 lakh likes and over 2.5 million views till now.

The 83-year-old Salim is a screenwriter known for his work in Bollywood films including Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar.

Salman has recently become quite active on his social media and is giving his fans a sneak-peek into his life by sharing videos ranging from his workout sessions and nephew's birthday party among others.

On the work front, Salman is enjoying the success of his latest film, Ali Abbas Zafar's BharatThe patriotic drama that released on Eid, i.e., 5 June, surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark after a two-week-run at the box office. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in prominent roles.

