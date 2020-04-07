Extraction trailer: Chris Hemsworth is sent to Bangladesh on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord

Netflix released the trailer of Chris Hemsworth's action drama Extraction on Tuesday.

The actor, known for playing Marvel character Thor, is Tyler Rake, a mercenary-for-hire who is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudraksh Jaiswal) of a drug lord. The mission turns into a soul-searching race for Tyler as he develops a bond with the child.

Golshifteh Farahani plays his close associate, guiding him and providing with the intelligence inputs he needs for the assignment to be a success. Along the way, the mission is eventually compromised, leaving Tyler with the hard choice of either killing or abandoning the young boy.

The trailer is replete with visuals of the grimy underbelly of Indian and Bangladeshi cities, along with high-octane action.

Prior to the release of the trailer, Hemsworth shared a video message via Netflix India's Twitter account. He said his time while filming the film in India was unforgettable but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to return in order to promote the film in the country.

A message to India from @ChrisHemsworth and also the easiest way to get lost in his eyes today. pic.twitter.com/Amh55F8xmm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2020

Previously titled Dhaka, Extraction is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks. It is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner, along with Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, and Eric Gitter.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who previously worked with Hemsworth as a stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, according to CBR.

The action feature also stars Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, and Priyanshu Painyuli in supporting roles.

Extraction is scheduled to premiere on 24 April on Netflix.

