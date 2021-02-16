Roohi trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor encounter bride-abducting witch in Dinesh Vijan's Stree follow up

Roohi, directed by Hardik Mehta and also starring Varun Sharma, will release in cinemas on 11 March.

Maddock Films has released the trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma's horror-comedy Roohi. The makers took to Twitter to release the trailer. According to the makers, the film will release in cinemas on 11 March.

According to the official synopsis, "Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backwards. What will happen next? Watch the trailer to know more."

According to a report in The Indian Express, the film was previously called Rooh Afza and then Roohi Afzana. The report adds that the movie tells the story of a witch who abducts brides on their honeymoon. The film revolves around Veer and Raj who take up the responsibility to save the brides from Roohi.

Hardik Mehta has directed the film from a script penned by Fukrey helmer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said Roohi takes the genre of horror-comedy a notch above the banner's 2018 hit Stree, which also featured Rao.

"While Stree was a genre-bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy," Vijan said a statement earlier.