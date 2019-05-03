You are here:

Watch: Robert Downey Jr marks first Iron Man film's 11 years with Avengers Endgame cast

11 years ago, Marvel introduced us to the fantasy world of superheroes. The first ever Marvel Cinematic Universe movie released was Iron Man, presenting us the dynamic millionaire Tony Stark aka Iron Man portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. The 2008 release paved the path for the rest of the Marvel films, culminating into the Avengers saga.

As Iron Man clocked 11 years of its release, Robert took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Avengers: Endgame. The video shows Robert singing 'happy birthday' with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner.

The official Instagram page of Marvel Entertainment also shared a photo of the first suit of Iron Man.

Meanwhile, the final saga of the Marvel phase 3, Avengers Endgame was released in India on 26 April. The film is a mammoth success, breaking major records worldwide. In five days of its release, Avengers: Endgame crossed the Rs 200 mark at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

For our complete coverage on Avengers: Endgame, click here.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 15:38:39 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.