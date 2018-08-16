Simmba star Ranveer Singh fights crimes against women in behind-the-scenes video of upcoming film

Ranveer Singh will be next seen as Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty's high-octane cop drama Simmba. The director shared a video of the action that happens behind the scenes. Shared on the occasion of Independence Day, it also had a message for the general public — to fight crimes against women.

The bottom of the screen displayed a message that read, "If you don’t fight crime against women, the next victim could be from your family. This Independence Day, pledge to fight crime against women. Those who commit crimes against women will be punished in his way."

The video includes outtakes of Singh and Shetty discussing a scene, the director demonstrating how a particular action sequence should look like.

Simmba is based on the Telugu film Temper, which starred Jr NTR. Sonu Sood will appear in a negative role. Quint reports that Ajay Devgn (who was the lead in Shetty's Singham) might make a cameo appearance in the upcoming comedy. Despite being a cop movie like Singham, Shetty had clarified saying, "Creating a similar cop character would have been tough. This character is totally opposite of Bajirao Singham, he is notorious, flamboyant and the energy is totally different."

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is set to release on 28 December 2018.

