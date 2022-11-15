There is no denying the fact that the love story of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is no less than any romantic Bollywood film. After painting the town red with their mushy romance for 11 long years, the CityLights stars tied the knot last year on 15 November. And yes time does fly, as the actors are already celebrating their one-year anniversary. Wishing his better half on the occasion of their first anniversary, Rajkummar took to his official Instagram account to share an awe-worthy video of them together. The video is a montage of several pictures, and honestly, we can’t take our eyes off it.

While sharing the video, the Monica, O My Darling actor wrote, “Celebrating one year of Love, Honour, and togetherness. Happy Anniversary my love.” He ended his caption with a couple of red heart emoticons. Carrying a series of intimate pictures, the video exhibits several clicks of the lovebirds enjoying each other’s company. The video opens by showing a beautiful picture of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa from their wedding. The video montage includes a snippet wherein the couple can be seen posing near the Eiffel tower. The video also carries a small clip in which the couple can be seen dancing in sync. From sharing a glimpse of their furry friend to scenic boat rides, from cute selfies in London to giving an image from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the heartwarming adorable reel included some of the best moments of their life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



The mushy video has hooked several users on the internet. While legions of fans showered their love upon the video, Rajkummar’s latest post was also acknowledged by many celebrities, who took the opportunity to wish the actors on the occasion. Rajkummar’s Monica O, My Darling co-star Sikandar Kher commented, “Happy anniversary you two!” Monica O, My Darling director Vasan Bala, actress Shruti Haasan, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Actress Neha Dhupia commented, “happy anniversary u guys …. Love and more love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar is currently riding high on the success of his recent Netflix release Monica O, My Darling, which also features Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. Next, the actor will be seen in Raj and DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs, which also features Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. The actor also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

