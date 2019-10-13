Watch: Rajkummar Rao sells Leonardo DiCaprio a pen in promo clip for Made in China

Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen as a Gujarati businessman in the upcoming flick Made in China has shown his exceptionally unique marketing strategy in a promotional video.

In a post shared by Rao on Instagram, the actor can be seen selling off a pen to none other than Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio. In the video, the actor gives a clever yet funny twist to the scene from The Wolf of Wall Street.

DiCaprio walks upto a man in the video and asks him to sell a pen. The man fumbles and then DiCaprio is seen approaching someone else. The video then cuts to Rao, who says, "Leo Bhai Kem Cho! Arre Leo Bhai this pen is your story but the refill is the hero. So sell hero (sic)," he says. The video ends with a another clip of the Hollywood actor clapping in appreciation.

Here is the video.

Made in China is a quirky comedy based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghuveer Mehta (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumit Vyas, and Gajraj Rao will also be seen in crucial roles.

The film is helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick.

Made in China, originally scheduled to hit the big screens on 15 August, will now be releasing on Diwali this year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 14:28:44 IST