Watch: Rajinikanth explores the wildnerness with Bear Grylls in a new teaser for Into The Wild

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Monday shared a new teaser for Discovery Channel’s show Into the Wild featuring actor Rajinikanth.

The teaser shows Rajinikanth exploring the wilderness and facing dangers with Grylls, known for his Discovery series Man vs Wild. In his tweet, Grylls is all praises for the superstar and calls him 'relentlessly positive.' He also says Rajini, 69, was able to handle every challenge nature threw at him.

In January, Ranjinikanth visited Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot for the Discovery channel's new programme.

Check out the video here

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

The Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Rajinikanth episode will air on March 23 at 8 pm on Discovery.

Previously, it was reported that has suffered minor injuries after he fell down during the process. Wildlife activist Joseph Hoover said that the actor fell on Lantana shrubs and received few scratches. A Scroll report quotes him as saying "It was a small fall." Apparently, the incident occurred during the wrap day.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August.

This new edition of Man vs Wild will also feature Hollywood celebrities like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 15:11:32 IST