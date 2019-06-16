You are here:

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, young Ava Drew groove to Amitabh Bachchan's Major Saab dance number 'Sona Sona'

FP Staff

Jun 16, 2019 13:04:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been an extrovert when it comes to sharing her personal life with her million fans. The Isn't It Romantic actress recently shared a fun video of her dancing with young Ava Drew to Amitabh Bachchan's groovy number 'Sona Sona' from 1998's Major Saab. 

In the video, Priyanka is seen enjoying a special night with Ava, guiding her through the song as the child skips about in glee. Ava, the daughter of Nick Jonas' (also the actress' husband) manager, has featured in another one of Priyanka's posts. As the video ends, Priyanka hugs Ava warmly.

Check out Priyanka Chopra dance to 'Sona Sona':

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Romeo oh Romeo.. 😍❤️💋 and Ava drew #nightout A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be featuring in The Sky Is Pink, where she'll share screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is being helmed by Margarita With A Straw director Shonali Bose and produced by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films. It will hit theatres on 11 October.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 13:04:26 IST

