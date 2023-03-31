Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were spotted with their adorable daughter Malti Marie at Kalina Airport, Mumbai today, 31 March. The video of the trio’s arrival has been posted on social media where Priyanka and Nick can be seen in casuals wearing sunglasses. Priyanka can be seen wearing a bright majenta top and a long skirt, while Nick is seen in casual wear and wearing a cap. The doting mother can also be seen holding the little one in her arms. The couple embraces the media by waving at the camera. They also apparently try to get their daughter wave at the paparazzi. After giving a warm smile to the media, Priyanka opens the door of the car to get inside it.

Have a look at this video here:

The video clip attracted a wide range of fan reactions in the comment section. Taking about Malti, a viewer wrote, “The little princess so cute.” Some users appreciated how Priyanka never hands her daughter to any nanny and holds the munchkin herself. Users appreciated Priyanka’s way of parenting and said that it is different from other celebrities. Some people also pointed out that the baby resembles her father. An account said, “The baby looks like Nick!”

The family has reportedly arrived in Mumbai to attend the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. As per media reports, this is Malti’s first visit to India. The couple had welcomed Malti in January last year.

Priyanka had told The Indian Express several days ago that Nick changes his accent when he comes to India. According to the actress, he changes his accent to make it easier for everyone to understand him when he is in India.

Priyanka and Nick met each other at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017 and got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick has a cameo appearance in Priyanka’s upcoming movie Love Again.

Priyanka Chopra, who has carved a name for herself in Hollywood, will soon be seen in the role of agent Nadia Sinh in the spy series Citadel. Along with Priyanka, the show stars megastar Richard Madden, who will be seen in the role of agent Mason Kane. The series will be made available to watch on 28 April on Prime Video.

