Watch: Paltan song Main Zinda Hoon is the Indian soldiers' swan song as they face Chinese army

Paltan's new song 'Main Zinda Hoon' presents a poignant oxymoron. As the song develops, one sees quite a few Indian soldiers lose their lives as they battle the Chinese army. This stands as a contradiction to the title of the song which refers to someone being alive.

Anu Malik's melody comes alive with Sonu Nigam's melodious voice and Javed Akhtar's pregnant lyrics. It is only in the chorus of the song that Nigam's voice changes timbre and Akhtar's lyrics hit audiences hard. The song says, "Sau crore inssano ke ehsaas mein main zinda hoon; Hindustan ke man mein base vishvaas mein main zinda hoon." You realise the tragic yet courageous message of the song.

'Main Zinda Hoon' is the last swan song of each martyr on the war field, a final assertion of the fact that they will live on beyond their corporeal forms.

Paltan is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film tells the story of the Indian armed forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration.

Paltan stars Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhanth Kapoor among others. It is scheduled to release on 7 September.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 17:20 PM