Watch: Netflix's Orange Is The New Black to conclude after season 7 in 2019, announce cast members

Los Angeles: Orange Is the New Black is fading to black after its upcoming seventh season.

Cast members posted a video Wednesday, 17 October announcing the series' 2019 end, which was confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

In the video, the actresses thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrap-up to the comedy-drama set in a women's prison.

Actress Kate Mulgrew said she'll miss being with a "groundbreaking" TV series.

As per an earlier report, Orange Is the New Black showrunner Jenji Kohan has hinted that the seventh season of the Netflix series could very well be its last. "I haven't made a final decision yet, but I'm leaning toward ending it after seven - although the nature of the show is one that can go on and on because you can bring in new people", Kohan had said.

Orange Is the New Black was inspired by Piper Kerman's memoir about her time in federal prison.

The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honors, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.

The last season's 2019 release date for Orange Is the New Black wasn't announced.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 12:19 PM